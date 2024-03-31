IPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans

In a tragic turn of events, a heated altercation over an IPL match in Kolhapur's Hanmantwadi area resulted in the death of one individual. The victim, identified as Bandupant Tibile, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The altercation ensued when Tibile was severely beaten with a stick after cheering for Rohit Sharma's wicket during the match.

The suspects behind the assault, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge, have been apprehended by the authorities. The incident occurred following an IPL match on Wednesday, sparking a brawl between two groups in Hanmantwadi, situated in Karveer Taluka of Kolhapur district. During the altercation, Balwant Jhanjge and his nephew Sagar Jhanjge allegedly assaulted Tibile with a wooden board and a stick, resulting in fatal injuries.

Banter turned violent

According to reports, the altercation escalated from banter between Tibile and Balwant Jhanjge during the match viewing on Wednesday night, eventually leading to a physical confrontation. As a result, both Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised for treatment.

The Karveer Police have taken custody of the suspects, Sagar Jhanjge and Balwant Jhanjge, following the demise of Tibile. The court has ordered their remand for further investigation into the matter.

SRH crush MI in high-scoring thriller

The match itself turned out to be a high-scoring affair with SRH beating MI by 31 runs after posting 277 for 3 in 20 overs.

The 2016 champions rode on superb batting performances from Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out), Abhishek Sharma (63) and Travis Head (62) to post the highest total in IPL history.

MI in reply were restricted to 246 for 5 with Tilak Varma scoring 64 while Tim David made 42 not out.