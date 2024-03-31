 IPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans

IPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans

The altercation ensued when the deceased was severely beaten with a stick after cheering for Rohit Sharma's wicket during the match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic turn of events, a heated altercation over an IPL match in Kolhapur's Hanmantwadi area resulted in the death of one individual. The victim, identified as Bandupant Tibile, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The altercation ensued when Tibile was severely beaten with a stick after cheering for Rohit Sharma's wicket during the match.

The suspects behind the assault, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge, have been apprehended by the authorities. The incident occurred following an IPL match on Wednesday, sparking a brawl between two groups in Hanmantwadi, situated in Karveer Taluka of Kolhapur district. During the altercation, Balwant Jhanjge and his nephew Sagar Jhanjge allegedly assaulted Tibile with a wooden board and a stick, resulting in fatal injuries.

Read Also
VIDEO: Liam Livingstone's Powerful Hit Breaks Spideycam During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash; Boundary...
article-image

Banter turned violent

According to reports, the altercation escalated from banter between Tibile and Balwant Jhanjge during the match viewing on Wednesday night, eventually leading to a physical confrontation. As a result, both Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised for treatment.

The Karveer Police have taken custody of the suspects, Sagar Jhanjge and Balwant Jhanjge, following the demise of Tibile. The court has ordered their remand for further investigation into the matter.

Read Also
'Still Pinching Myself': Cameron Green On Playing With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In IPL
article-image

SRH crush MI in high-scoring thriller

The match itself turned out to be a high-scoring affair with SRH beating MI by 31 runs after posting 277 for 3 in 20 overs.

The 2016 champions rode on superb batting performances from Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out), Abhishek Sharma (63) and Travis Head (62) to post the highest total in IPL history.

MI in reply were restricted to 246 for 5 with Tilak Varma scoring 64 while Tim David made 42 not out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans

IPL 2024: CSK Fan Celebrates Rohit Sharma's Wicket vs SRH, Dies After Being Hit On Head By MI Fans

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: 3 Bangladesh Fielders Juggle And Fail To Take An Easy Catch Of Kamindu Mendis...

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: 3 Bangladesh Fielders Juggle And Fail To Take An Easy Catch Of Kamindu Mendis...

IPL 2024: Big Blow For SunRisers Hyderabad As Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Due To Left Heel Injury

IPL 2024: Big Blow For SunRisers Hyderabad As Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Due To Left Heel Injury

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad Drag Their Way To 161 On Slow Surface

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad Drag Their Way To 161 On Slow Surface

'Incorrect & Baseless Rumours': MCA Denies Reports Of Action Against Fans Booing MI Skipper Hardik...

'Incorrect & Baseless Rumours': MCA Denies Reports Of Action Against Fans Booing MI Skipper Hardik...