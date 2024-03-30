'Still Pinching Myself': Cameron Green On Playing With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In IPL

Cameron Green praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Cameron Green admitted that he is pinching himself at getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in IPL. The 24-year-old praised the decorated pair for helping out youngsters in developing their games.

Green had the opportunity to play under Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians, who shelled out INR 17.5 crore ahead of IPL 2023 and he repaid by smashing over 400 runs, including a hundred. However, the youngster was transferred to the Royal Challengers ahead of the 2024 edition as he batted with Kohli on multiple occasions.

Speaking during a virtual interaction facilitated by RCB, Green revealed his take on playing alongside Rohit and Kohli:

"They are both greats in the game. Every time I think about it, I'm still pinching myself that I've been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket. They're both equally happy to help the team win matches. They're both equally happy to give you a lot of their time, to give you information on the other team and their own experiences and what's worked for them, what hasn't."

"It's pretty interesting with the things that he comes up with" - Cameron Green on Virat Kohli

Green went on to share a nugget about Kohli and how he keeps the bat a certain way when he wishes to play a certain shot. He added:

"Sometimes he taps the bat and sometimes he keeps the bat up when he goes to play (a) cricket shot. It's pretty interesting with the things that he comes up with — obviously he's worked it out himself (as to) what works for him. When he wants to hit the ball really far, he taps the bat to generate more bat speed. So yeah, there's (that) one thing (but) I don't really want to give away his secrets. Though, he's good enough that it won't affect his game."

The Royal Challengers have won only 1 out of their 3 games in IPL 2024.