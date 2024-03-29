RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Spotted Dancing During Drinks Break; Viral Video

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was at his animated best once again during the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During a drinks break, Kohli grooved to a song after taking a sip as a video went viral on social media of the same.

Kohli was also spotted dancing to the song 'Appadi Podu' while facing the spectators during the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Amid his marathon innings against the Knight Riders on Friday, he was seen enjoying himself thoroughly after the 15th over of the innings.

he is so kid and a daddy i love him 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/0C9NTVMXHr — 𝗕𝗠𝗖𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹𝟭𝟬 (@murdockdrive) March 29, 2024

Virat Kohli's 83 not enough as RCB succumb to 2 losses in 3 games:

Virat Kohli's 83 went in vain as the Kolkata Knight Riders pummelled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday in what proved to be the first loss for the home side in IPL 2024. KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine set the tone for the 183-run-chase, while Venkatesh Iyer struck a half-century to fashion their 2nd win of the season.

Narine and Salt went hammer and tongs on RCB's new-ball bowlers to smash more than 80 runs in the first powerplay. While Vijay Kumar Vyshak and Mayank Dagar sent the openers back to the pavilion, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer had got the head start they needed.

Shreyas and Venkatesh were able to knock the ball around and get boundaries as well to complete the run-chase in only 16.5 overs.