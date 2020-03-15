Maharaj Prem Singh Tournament: Reality Achievers wallop with trophy

Outstanding displays by Ravinder Mang, who scored three goals, and Abhimanyu Pathak who chipped in with two more crucial ones, helped DB Reality Achievers lay their hands on the Maharaj Prem Singh Tournament 8 Goal trophy, as they pipped the spirited display by Los Polistas 6-5, in the final at the ARC polo ground at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Saturday.

In an encounter that went down to the wire, with the teams turning into a classic finale, it was DB Reality who had the first shy at the rival goal when Mang put them 1-0 in the first chucker of the tie. Daniel Otamendi was the main playmaker for them, with Mang and Pathak capitalising on the same and they raced to a 4-1 lead at the end of the second chucker. This led the limited number of spectators to believe that DB Reality were going to be the runaway victors.