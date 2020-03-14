Latest Coronavirus Updates in India: RWITC suspends derby races

In support of the Maharashtra government's efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and also taking into consideration the safety of its patrons and workforce, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), has decided not to conduct live- and inter-venue racing from March 14 until further notice.

This move comes a day after the Bangalore and Chennai turf clubs decided not to hold races.

With the announcement on Saturday, racing comes to a halt at the Mahalaxmi racecourse for now. However, officials are optimistic about improvement in the COVID-19 situation and will reschedule the remainder of the Mumbai meeting races.

“Yes, we will reschedule the races if the situation improves in April,” said NHS Mani, secretary and CEO of RWITC, talking to The Free Press Journal on Saturday.