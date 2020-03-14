Coronavirus Update: Chinese president says China firmly supports EU's battle against COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China firmly supports the European Union (EU) in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

In messages sent to European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi extended sincere sympathies to the EU and the people in all its member countries over the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease.

Recalling that not long ago the EU and its members conveyed their sympathies and support in various forms to Beijing over China's epidemic prevention and control efforts, Xi stressed that unity is strength and that China is ready to provide assistance and help the EU overcome the outbreak at an early date.