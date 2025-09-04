 Mah-jong Tournament: Zen Diamond To Host First Event In Tardeo On September 13
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Photo from recently held Mah-Jong tournament in Mumbai. |

Zen Diamond will be hosting Mumbai’s first Mah-jong tournament by a fine jewellery house — an exclusive, invite-only event blending strategy with style on September 13 at Imperial Banquets, Imperial Tower, Tardeo.

Expect: Curated Mah-jong tables themed around Zen’s fine jewellery lines

Live counters, mindful tea ceremonies, and bespoke favours

Prizes inspired by themes of fortune and feminine strength

“This isn’t just a game night,” Ankita Sonawala adds. “It’s a gathering of women who move with intention, who define their own rhythm. We wanted to create a space where tiles and talismans coexist.”

article-image

Zen Diamond isn’t simply chasing a trend. It’s capturing a moment. The Mah-jong revival isn’t about nostalgia — it’s about women reclaiming play as power, and luxury as self-expression. This isn’t a pivot; it’s an evolution. As brands shift from product to purpose, Zen’s foray into cultural ritualism reflects a new dimension of experiential luxury — where the product is emotion, and the accessory is memory. And in a world where luxury increasingly needs meaning, Mah-jong might just be the most glamorous move yet.

