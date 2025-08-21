 Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Club Mahjong Tournament: Willingdon Sports Club Clinches Inaugural Title
Bombay Gymkhana finished runners up; Total 88 players participated from four clubs including Cricket Club of India and Wodehouse Gymkhana

Irfan HajiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Willingdon Sports Club clinches title at Inaugural Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Club Mahjong Tournament.

The inaugural Bombay Gymkhana Inter-Club Mahjong Tournament concluded on a high note yesterday with Willingdon Sports Club emerging as champions in a keenly contested one-day event held at the historic Bombay Gymkhana. Willingdon displayed superior tactical prowess, including strategic tile manipulation and keen pattern recognition to finish at the top with a total score of 1,482,900 after 16 intense rounds.

The hosts, Bombay Gymkhana were close on their heels and finished as worthy runners-up with a commendable score of 1,468,700. The tournament featured enthusiastic participation from four prestigious Mumbai clubs - Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Wodehouse Gymkhana. A total of 88 players competed, with each club fielding 20 players and two reserves. Matches were played in the traditional Mahjong format over two sessions in the latter half of the day.

The atmosphere throughout was electric yet respectful, with all players maintaining high levels of sportsmanship and etiquette. The camaraderie and spirit of fair play added a festive charm to the competitive proceedings. In addition to the glittering team trophy, Willingdon Sports Club also received individual medals. The Bombay Gymkhana team was presented with the runners-up award, acknowledging their strong showing and contribution to a thrilling contest.

The tournament concluded on a celebratory note as participants danced to a live band, capping off what was widely praised as a landmark event for the Mahjong community in Mumbai. Club President - Mr. Sanjiv Saran Mehra, speaking at the awards ceremony, expressed pride in hosting the event as part of Bombay Gymkhana’s 150th anniversary celebrations and announced that the tournament would now become an annual fixture. He also encouraged broader participation in future editions to further promote the growth of Mahjong in the city.

Overall, it was a very nice tournament held at the Bombay Gymkhana where due mention should also be given to the sponsors – AU Small Finance Bank, Sapient Wealth. Victorinox gave prizes to the winning team while second placed Bombay Gymkhana were presented gift vouchers by Westside.

