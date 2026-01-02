VIDEO: Weibgen's Stunning Effort In BBL Clash Goes In Vain After Australian Star Collides With Boundary Rope

Hugh Weibgen almost took one of the most stunning catches of BBL 2025 on Friday. The 21-year-old, who features for Brisbane Heat, arched back and held onto a one-handed stunner in just the second over of the innings. However the momentum of the effort saw him take a few more steps and his trousers brushed the ropes with the ball in his hand.

Weibgen was naturally distraught at how the events unfolded. He had his face in his arms and flung the ball away in disappointment.

Sam Harper survived the reprieve and stroked a quickfire cameo at the top of the order. Harper scored 37 off just 23 balls, with 5 more boundaries. His innings helped Melbourne Stars to a very competitive 195.

Hugh Weibgen did not make amends with the bat but his side walked out with a win in a thrilling contest. Max Bryant scored a breezy cameo in the end alongside captain Xavier Barlett to guide the Heat to victory at the Heat.