Luis Suarez spent 'days in tears' before leaving Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez moved to Atletico Madrid from FC Barcelona last month. Now, the 33-year-old striker has revealed that his former club treated him so badly that he spent days in tears prior to his departure to Atletico Madrid.

In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Suárez scored Uruguay's first goal from the spot in the 2-1 home victory against Chile in the opening round of the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The 33-year-old also scored two goals in his debut for his new club in Spain on Sept. 27.

The striker said his strong start at Atlético eases the pain he felt from leaving Barca, where he was on a team that won 13 titles since arriving in 2014 from Liverpool, including four Spanish league trophies and the Champions League in 2015. He is the club's third all-time leading scorer with 98 goals.

"I didn't take it very well because of the way they (Barcelona) did it, more than anything. One has to accept when his cycle is over," Suárez told Uruguay soccer association television after the victory against Chile in Montevideo.

"It was days I spent crying because of the situation I was living. Then (I went back) to enjoying myself, once again be valued as a player, be loved, feel the care of a club that welcomed me marvelously," he added.

Atlético will pay Barcelona up to 6 million euros ($7 million) in fees for Suárez, who signed a two-year deal with the club.