'You did not deserve this': Lionel Messi on Barcelona 'throwing out' Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi on Friday took a jab at Barcelona board after Luis Suarez was 'thrown out' from the club. Suarez, who is Barcelona's third-highest scorer, joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday.
Messi believes Suarez did not deserve this behaviour from a club where the Uruguayan striker achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.
Taking to Instagram, Messi shared pictures with Suarez and wrote: "I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It's going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them."
"We're going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together. It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.
"You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore."
Suarez's exit is all part of a new project which the club planned under manager Ronald Koeman. It comes to action after Barcelona's disastrous campaign which ended with an annihilating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final and a trophyless campaign.
Many players including Gerard Pique have been put on the transfer list with four of them already sold.
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Diego Simeone's side has agreed to pay six million euros to avail the services of Suarez.
Suarez had joined Barcelona in 2014. He scored 198 goals in 283 games for the Catalan side and he also earned the Golden Shoe as Europe's top scorer after scoring 59 total goals in 2015-16.
With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. He'll now join Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season.
