 L&T Wins Order To Build International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi; This Is How It Will Look
L&T Wins Order To Build International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi; This Is How It Will Look

The stadium is set to have a capacity of 30,000 and will be built over a an area of 30.6 acres at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore in the span of 30 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image

Larsen & Toubro has won the order to design and build the upcoming international cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. It will be the first international cricket stadium in eastern UP once finished.

The stadium will be made in the Rajatalab area as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

article-image

L&T will also be responsible for building the display score board, flood lights, corporate boxes, VIP lounges and office areas.

This will be the third international cricket stadium in UP after Lucknow and Kanpur.

"The stadium will be constructed in Rajatalab area of Varanasi. This area is surrounded by Ring Road, and has wide roads, which leads to the (proposed) stadium.

"There is one five-star hotel in Varanasi. Soon, new hotels will be coming up, and some hotels are being expanded," UPCA director Yudhvir Singh said people of Kashi will be able to enjoy the cricket matches in the stadium from 2025.

article-image

