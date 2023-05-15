 Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar scores a stake in Hyderabad-based engineering firm AZAD
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

MS Dhoni went from hitting the ball out of the park with his helicopter shot to investing in a drone startup, and Virat Kohli has his own apparel brand along with stakes in a plant-based meat firm. With Indian cricketers making the most of their big bucks by supporting innovative businesses, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also been batting for startups and sports teams.

The latest to score an investment from Tendulkar, is Hyderabad-based engineering and tech solutions firm AZAD.

article-image

Strategic long-term investment

  • The company which focuses on contributing to the make in India initiative, supports Original Equipment Manufacturing in sectors including clean energy, defence and aerospace.

  • It has been working with global clients such as General Electric, Mitsubishi, Boeing, and Honeywell, as well as Indian firms such as Tata, Godrej, and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

  • Investment from the cricketing legend comes at a time when the firm is building two new plants to boost its manufacturing of 1,500 unique parts, that are sent out to 20 countries.

article-image

Funding future-focused sectors

  • With his infusion, Sachin has bagged a small stake in the firm which started its core manufacturing activity in 2008 and surged ahead in the past decade.

  • The financial investment by a star also comes as an endorsement for the firm's engineering expertise.

