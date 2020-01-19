Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

Liverpool will play host to Manchester United on Sunday, January 19 as the rival clubs clash at the Anfield Stadium.
The Merseyside club has a chance to widen the gap between themselves and Manchester United to an astounding 30 points. Meanwhile, United has a chance to repeat their heroics from the last time the two clubs met.
When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?
The match will take place on January 19, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Anfield Stadium.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 10 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Hotstar.
Whenever England’s two most successful clubs have met, there has been fireworks. While Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to end their 30-year wait to win the top-flight title, Solskjaer and Co. have the chance to play spoilsport.
Historically, the Red Devils have had the upper hand over The Reds. But, in recent years, Liverpool has been the more successful club. Despite that, Liverpool has won just 1 out of 11 Premier League games against United ever since completing the league double over them in the 2013-14 season.
This season, Liverpool has been on a fantastic run in the league. They have won 20 out of 21 games, having dropped points when they faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in October. That match ended at 1-1, with both teams sharing a point each.
Manchester United will be without their in-form striker, Marcus Rashford, who suffered an injury in their 1-0 win over the Wolves in the FA Cup. He was not with the United squad which travelled to Liverpool ahead of their clash on Sunday. Without Rashford in the team, United have been rendered toothless in this crucial fixture. Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay will remain on the sidelines.
Liverpool, on the other hand, has no fresh injury concerns on their hands as Klopp confirmed that Fabinho and Joel Matip, who were injured beforehand, will be available for the clash. Although, the Reds will miss out on Dejan Lovren, James Milner and Naby Keita on Sunday.
Form:
Liverpool- WWWWW
Manchester United- LDLWW
Predicted XI:
Liverpool- Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Geoginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.
Manchester United- David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.
