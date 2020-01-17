Six months after joining Man Utd, Harry Maguire made club captain

Ashley Young was named club captain at the start of the season, but now he has agreed to join Inter Milan for GBP 1.5 million and is set to undergo a medical on Friday.

In an interview to Sky Sports, Solskjaer said, “He (Young) is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it's up to him to take that. We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club, he's been captain, he's won trophies. But we've got players coming through.”

He added, “Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been impressed by his leadership skills. Everything about him tells me he's a leader. He's part of a group that we've had that have been leading this young group."