Lionel Messi wins plethora of awards at a prestigious Paris ceremony

Argentina and Paris veteran Lionel Messi won an unprecedented double on Monday, receiving individual and team Laureus honors for his and Argentina's World Cup-winning achievements. Messi, who earned his first World Cup winner's gold in Qatar last December following a thrilling penalty shootout final victory against France -- enough to earn him an individual prize, while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also won the team honor at a famous Paris ceremony. The Argentine, who was there with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, previously shared the trophy with British Formula One winner Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Lionel Messi overcomes Kylian Mbappe for the accolade:

Messi, who received a fine and suspension from PSG for making an unapproved promotional tour to Saudi Arabia, beat out clubmate Kylian Mbappé, whose World Cup final hat trick was insufficient to earn him glory in Qatar.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her sixth global 100m title last August in Eugene, Oregon, was named female athlete of the year, while US Open tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz was named global Breakthrough of the Year.

Christian Eriksen and Robert Lewandoski headline other prestigious awards:

As far as football goes, Christian Eriksen of Denmark and Manchester United received a Comeback Award for his remarkable recovery from heart arrest during the Euros two years ago. Meanwhile, Swiss athlete Catherine Debrunner earned the Disability award after emerging victorious in her opening two marathons.

Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski gave the Sport for Good Award to TeamUp, a programme for youngsters uprooted by war. Since 2000, the awards have been given out by a jury of 71 Laureus World Sports Academy members reflecting the past 50 years of sports accomplishment. The last two editions took place virtually, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.