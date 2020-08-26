Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: From Man City to Man Utd to PSG – which club is he most likely to join?



What will be revealed next?

That Cristiano Ronaldo secretly eats sugar? Or that Novak Djokovic funds vaccine studies? Maybe Rahul Gandhi is going to join Samajwadi Party? Biden stayed awake through a whole press conference. Or Donald Trump will be able to read a chart properly.

Messi’s prophesied departure opens a realm of so many possibilities that it’s almost impossible for simple multi-celled creatures like us to fathom the space-time reality. Messi has reportedly told new manager Ronald Koeman that he felt more out than in and sent a burofax to Barcelona informing them of his desire to leave.

A burofax is a formal letter in Spain. Lionel Messi has a €700m release clause which no club – with even the infinite wealth of petro-dollars – could match.

But here’s where it gets truly murky. Barcelona might suddenly grow a pair and decide to wrangle saying they will only leave him for his official price, the exit clause of 700 million euros. Barcelona believes that the deadline for Lionel Messi’s walkout for the free clause ended in May.

But this is where coronavirus stretched our reality and the length of the season. While Barcelona will – if they want to start the biggest battle since Lucifer led a bunch of angels against God’s army – argue that the clause ended in May, Messi’s camp will say that it should end with the season-ending, which was the Champions League final last Sunday.



So, where will Messi go?

PSG or Man City

When it comes to matching Messi’s ginormous wages, only two clubs have money to spare, even with the farce of Financial Fair Play.

Messi could become the ultimate prize to decide a local conflict that started in the 1800s which has become a gaudy sport washing mega battle.

For both PSG and Man City, the signing of Messi would be the true triumph of oil money over Western civilisation and one over the other.

Both have followed different approaches to the top, but the European prize remains their Holy Grail.