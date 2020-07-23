A deranged Manchester United fan’s nonsensical take on finally seeing Liverpool win the Premier League

This is it. The thin end of the wedge. The barbarians have taken down the gates. The fall of civilisation as we know it.

No Wimbledon. No Euro 2020. No T20 World Cup. A bloodthirsty neighbour hellbent on global dominion.

Locusts. Pandemic infecting millions and razing the global economy to the ground.

Yet, all the Old Testament horrors seem redundant when compared to the gravest sin that has occurred in the last three decades.

Lord Voldemort Queen Elizabeth was evidently mistaken when she called 1992 Annus Horriblis because nothing can compare to 2020 of which July 22 will be remembered as the D-Day, the mini-cherry of horrors on the cake of everlasting misery.

It was a sight not fit for man nor beast as a grinning maniac and his band of merry men lifted the giant trophy in a horrific red backdrop.

Liverpool Football Club – Premier League Champions. Kings of the North and now the Kings of England and the Kings of Europe.

As a Manchester United fan, Liverpool’s record-breaking run which was achieved with seven games to spare, which couldn’t be halted by a global pandemic, has led to deeper existential conundrums.

What if that grinning maniac creates a dynasty?

What if Klopp is their Ferguson?

What if they never leave the perch?

As a Red Devil, watching Liverpool stumble was one of life’s given joys.

One used to joke that Liverpool fans had waited so long for silverware, they had gone from Chelsea fans, Man City fans before returning to the Red brotherhood.

Liverpool winning the Premier League was football’s Waiting for Godot moment.

In some ways, it was the sporting equivalent of Bob Dylan winning a Nobel Prize.

No one thought it could actually happen until it happened. And then it did, just like Dylan.

It was 30 years of hurt, of near misses and literal slips.

There was Steven Gerrard’s tumble, reminiscent of Karna’s chariot’s wheel getting stuck at the moment of truth.