'It was very special': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after lifting the Premier League trophy at 'The Kop'

After a 30-year wait, Jurgen Klopp, did something no Liverpool manager has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.

Standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.

'The Kop' is the traditional name given to the end of any football/sports arena where the home supporters traditionally stand.

After replacing Brendan Rodgers as the gaffer in 2015, Klopp led Liverpool to its first ever Premier League title since 1990.

"It was absolutely great, absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift, it was allowed. We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn't see them, but I knew my family - which I didn't see for a pretty long time - was here tonight, which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

"It's strange, you stand on a stage and there is nobody - not nobody, but not as many as you would imagine in a situation like that - but I have to say, the people who organised it made the best of it. If it would have been the last game - win today and we are champions - then we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go on the Kop. I was never on the Kop before, it was pretty special and I think it makes sense at the moment when the people are not in that we use the Kop to celebrate it with them together in our hearts. It was really good," he added.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months.

Under Klopp, Liverpool also managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. But his latest, and the most awaited glory was lifting the Premier League trophy.