'It was very special': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after lifting the Premier League trophy at 'The Kop'

After a 30-year wait, Jurgen Klopp, did something no Liverpool manager has ever done before - lift the Premier League trophy.
Standing on the Kop that should have been filled with Liverpool's most ardent supporters, as fireworks exploded from the roofs of the mostly empty Anfield stands, red smoke filled the void, Liverpool were crowned champions of England.
'The Kop' is the traditional name given to the end of any football/sports arena where the home supporters traditionally stand.
After replacing Brendan Rodgers as the gaffer in 2015, Klopp led Liverpool to its first ever Premier League title since 1990.
"It was absolutely great, absolutely great. It made it even more special that the families could be in the stadium. They were not allowed for the game, but for the trophy lift, it was allowed. We knew they were in the stadium, but because of the lights we didn't see them, but I knew my family - which I didn't see for a pretty long time - was here tonight, which made it even more special because you want to share these moments with loved ones," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.
"It's strange, you stand on a stage and there is nobody - not nobody, but not as many as you would imagine in a situation like that - but I have to say, the people who organised it made the best of it. If it would have been the last game - win today and we are champions - then we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go on the Kop. I was never on the Kop before, it was pretty special and I think it makes sense at the moment when the people are not in that we use the Kop to celebrate it with them together in our hearts. It was really good," he added.
Klopp has guided Liverpool to domestic, continental, and global crowns over the course of the last 12 months.
Under Klopp, Liverpool also managed to win the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. But his latest, and the most awaited glory was lifting the Premier League trophy.
Liverpool established themselves the most dominant team in the current season of the Premier League. With one of the best attacking trio - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - the Reds stood victorious for 18 games in a row.
While the entire team was quite dominating, the atmosphere at Anfield deserves equal credit. Liverpool's 'You'll never walk alone' anthem is heavily chanted at Anfield. With that said, the Reds have the record of 23 consecutive wins at home.
The Reds were on an unbeaten run for 44 matches, before losing their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid that was following by a sour defeat against Wolves in the Premier League.
While Liverpool could not beat Arsenal's record of going unbeaten the entire season, their win ratio is clearly better than the Invincibles from 2003-04 season.
Liverpool has 31 wins with one game in hand, and Arsenal ended the season with 26 wins and 12 draws.
But as Klopp's side looked forward to scripting a historic season, their efforts were put to an end when they dropped points on three occasions after securing the Premier League trophy.
And in doing so, they will now be unable to beat Manchester City's historic season that ended with 100 points.
However, the Reds have stayed unbeaten in every single home game this season. Their final Premier League fixture will be against Newcastle United on Sunday, July 26.
