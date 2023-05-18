'Life has been very tough, no hope...': Ousted BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma shares emotional tweet in wake of sting operation

The position of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chair of selectors has been vacant ever since former chairman Chetan Sharma resigned from his post. Although Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed as the interim chairman, the BCCI has not yet found a suitable candidate to replace Sharma for the permanent role.

Sidelined following sting operation

Sharma resigned from his position in February 2023 following a controversial sting operation by a private news channel that revealed his comments about some players and the board. The 57-year-old was seen in the video discussing the BCCI's work, his conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid, and his interaction with Virat Kohli, where he made shocking statements about why the former India skipper stepped down from his role.

Since his resignation, Sharma has been out of the BCCI's picture and has been completely sidelined. He took to Twitter to drop an emotional tweet stating that his life has been tough and that he hasn't received any support from his near and dear ones.

"Life has been very tough so far. No hope from your near & dear. Hope Mata Rani bless me.....," Shrama Tweeted.

Read Also BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma steps down amid sting operation controversy

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Players taking injections

In the controversial sting operation, Chetan Sharma revealed that some Indian players take injections to enhance their physical fitness, even if they are not fit enough to play. According to Sharma, the drugs used in these injections are untraceable in doping tests and are unknown to the team management.

Sharma also stated that Indian players are willing to play even if they are only 80 percent fit, and they avoid taking painkillers because these drugs would be detected in doping tests.

Chetan Sharma's revelations on Kohli-Ganguly rift

In 2021, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) replaced Virat Kohli as the ODI captain, without Kohli expressing any desire to step down from the captaincy. Prior to leaving for South Africa, Kohli revealed that the BCCI informed him of the decision just half an hour before sacking him.

In a recent interview, former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma shed light on the details of the meeting. Sharma disclosed that Kohli believed that he lost the captaincy due to the BCCI president. During the video conference, there were nine people present, including Sharma and all other selectors. Unfortunately, it was disappointing that Kohli, who was the most successful captain for India, had to step down from captaincy.