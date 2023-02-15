Chetan Sharma sting operation: Virat Kohli fans apologise to Rohit Sharma fans; check viral tweets and memes

e-Paper Get App
Following the revelation, Kohli fans are now thanking Rohit for supporting the former during his tough times.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's sting operation has shocked cricket fans days ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Sharma, during the sting operation, revealed that, “there are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra”. He also spoke about how Rohit Sharma had supported Virat Kohli during his rough patch with the bat.

Following the revelation, Kohli fans are now thanking Rohit for supporting the former during his tough times.

Here are some tweets and memes to show how fans are reacting to the development:

