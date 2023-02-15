Chetan Sharma sting operation: Virat Kohli fans apologise to Rohit Sharma fans; check viral tweets and memes

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's sting operation has shocked cricket fans days ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Sharma, during the sting operation, revealed that, “there are no rifts between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they support each other. Both are like Amitabh and Dharmendra”. He also spoke about how Rohit Sharma had supported Virat Kohli during his rough patch with the bat.

Following the revelation, Kohli fans are now thanking Rohit for supporting the former during his tough times.

Here are some tweets and memes to show how fans are reacting to the development:

Good to see Virat Fans apologising to Rohit Sharma & tweeting good about him. Maybe this is the time when Rohit & Virat fans can unite and support both of them ❤️#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BcnLsFl65W — RO ❤️ (Fan-Account) (@ved4nt45) February 14, 2023

Virat Kohli fought alone against all the criticism. Whole selection members with the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tried there best to make my King down, but my man stood still and never complained and kept on giving his 100% in the game. Ohh King you are gem of India👑🐐🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/Pe5WMZWyYN — Fazlur Rahman Laskar (@Faz1863) February 15, 2023

Saurav Ganguly meeting Chetan Sharma after the sting operation be like pic.twitter.com/7BQNQS2aCM — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) February 14, 2023

Proud to be a fan of Rohit Sharma always & forever♥️ Truly a gem of a person & a great inspiration. Stay the way you are @ImRo45 — Ƥ (@Pallette_) February 15, 2023

The BCCI is looking into the matter of Chetan Sharma. (Reported by PTI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 14, 2023

Thank you Rohit thank you very much! You have once again given me a chance to make myself proud that I am your fan. #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/YuaiYanZIN — ENGINEERING (@appuavrulocal) February 15, 2023

