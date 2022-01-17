Less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest during UEFA European Championship, Christian Eriksen to be back in the Premier League after Brentford offer him a 6-month contract

Brentford are in talks with Christian Eriksen over a return to the Premier League.

Brentford have offered the 29-year-old a six-month deal with the option to extend for a further year, reports The Athletic.

Eriksen is a free agent after coming to an agreement with former club Inter Milan last month.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening European Championship game against Finland on June 12.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:28 PM IST