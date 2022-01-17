e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

MVA govt challenges Apex Court's decision to put on hold 27% reservation for OBCs in local body electionsIndia reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest during UEFA European Championship, Christian Eriksen to be back in the Premier League after Brentford offer him a 6-month contract

FPJ Web Desk
Christian Eriksen | File photo

Christian Eriksen | File photo

Advertisement

Brentford are in talks with Christian Eriksen over a return to the Premier League.

Brentford have offered the 29-year-old a six-month deal with the option to extend for a further year, reports The Athletic.

Eriksen is a free agent after coming to an agreement with former club Inter Milan last month.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening European Championship game against Finland on June 12.

ALSO READ

Novak Djokovic could return to Australia sooner than expected Novak Djokovic could return to Australia sooner than expected

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Advertisement