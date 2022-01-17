World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic could return to Australia sooner than expected following his deportation, Australia's prime minister has said.

Djokovic was deported on Sunday after losing a visa battle that centred on the fact he is unvaccinated. Under Australia's immigration laws, Djokovic, 34, cannot be granted another visa for three years.

According to the BBC, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could be allowed entry sooner under the “right circumstances.”

“(The ban) does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time,” he said in an interview with the Australian radio station 2GB on Monday.

Australian law does provide for compelling or compassionate reasons for the three-year visa ban to be waived.

This would potentially allow Djokovic to take part in the Australian Open tournament next year.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:46 PM IST