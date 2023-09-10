'Led To Confusion And Looked Out Of Context': Venkatesh Prasad Clarifies His Tweet Over Allegedly Slamming BCCI

Venkatesh Prasad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has clarified his contentious tweet on what looked seemed like indirectly pointing out at the BCCI over their scheduling mess of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The 54-year-old stated that it was only a general tweet and that it appeared out of context due to his earlier tweets against the BCCI.

The BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah have received flak worldwide over their mismanagement over the scheduling of the ongoing Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup, set to take place in October-November in India. The apex body of Indian cricket announced the complete schedule in June and tweaked it a month and a half later after state cricket associations raised some objections. There were further reports of tweaks, but the BCCI didn't agree to the same.

The latest chaos came over Asia Cup 2023 as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President had agreed to shift the Super 4 matches to Hambantota from Colombo due to weather conditions, but reversed the decision shortly. This drew plenty of flak from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

"That was a general tweet" - Venkatesh Prasad

In a Tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter), Prasad responded to a user that he made the statement generally and that he did not mean to target anyone in particular.

"That was a general tweet where i spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large scale implication on a macro level as well in any field. Since i was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted,varna naam lekar khulkar bolne mein Rambhakt kisiko chhodte nahin , Jai Shree Ram."

2023 World Cup to kickstart on October 5th:

Meanwhile, the 2023 World Cup is all set to get underway on October 5th, starting with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Narendra Modi. Team India will open their campaign against Australia on October 8th at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, their most-awaited match will be against Pakistan, which will also take place in Ahmedabad on October 14th.