'Learning The Art Of Discipline From Rohit Sharma': Shubman Gill Ends All Rift Rumours With Viral Instagram Story

India opening batter Shubman Gill on Sunday put an end to all rumours of an alleged rift between himself and captain Rohit Sharma by posting a picture with him and his daughter in Florida.

A section of the Indian media, including outlets like Republic, had claimed that Gill had unfollowed Rohit on Instagram after being released from the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad due to "disciplinary issues". The reports claimed that Gill was not travelling with the Indian team and also indulging in side businesses in the US.

But the 24-year-old rubbished all rumours amid the ongoing World Cup with his latest Instagram story which shows him chilling out with Rohit and his daughter Samaira.

"Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from Rohit Sharma," Gill captioned his post.

Travelling reserves to return home

Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan are the travelling reserves of the Indian squad for the US leg of the tournament. They are likely to return home to India soon as the Men in Blue head to the West Indies for their Super 8 matches.

India's final Group A clash against Canada on Saturday night was abandoned even before the toss due to a wet outfield at the Lauderhill stadium in Florida. The table-toppers are slotted in Group 1 in the Super with Australia and Afghanistan.

Rohit and Co will take on Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match in Bridgetown on June 20.