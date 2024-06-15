T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill Unfollows Rohit Sharma On Instagram After Getting Released From India Squad

India opening batter Shubman Gill has reportedly unfollowed captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram after getting released from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

It is being reported by a section of the media that Gill has been released from the Indian squad due to 'disciplinary issues' but no official word has come from the team management.

A Republic article even claimed that Gill hasn't been travelling with the rest of the squad and has allegedly been indulging in side businesses in the US.

Gill and fast bowler Avesh Khan were travelling reserves with the Indian team and were supposed to be with the squad till the American leg of the World Cup only.

But social media is abuzz with reports claiming that Gill unfollowed Rohit because he was axed from the squad as the BCCI was not happy with the batter.

Gill and Khan will return home after India's last Group A match in the T20 World Cup against Canada on June 15.

India prefer Jaiswal over Gill

The Gujarat Titans captain was in good form with the bat for his franchise in the IPL 2024, having scored 426 runs at 38.73 with one hundred and a couple of fifties.

But he still failed to make the main India squad as they team management preferred Yashasvi Jaiswal over him.

The Indian team has won all three games played in the World Cup so far against Ireland, Pakistan and USA to top the Group A table.

After taking on Canada, the Men in Blue will head to the Super 8s where they will first take on Afghanistan on June 20.