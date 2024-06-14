T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill & Avesh Khan Likely To Return Home After India's Match vs Canada In Florida - Reports

Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan | Credits: Twitter

The reserve players, Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan will likely leave the India squad after the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill's Florida on Saturday, June 15.

Gill and Avesh travelled the 15-member squad as reserve players to New York for the prestigious T20 tournament. As per the report by Cricbuzz,, both players flew with the squad on Wednesday to Fort Lauderdale by chartered flight after India's seven-wicket win against the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 12, Wednesday.

The chartered flight was arranged both India and the USA after their clash in the USA's financial capital. It has been reported that Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan travelled with main India squad for the US leg and will return home before India's Super 8.

Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill aren't included in the main squad as there haven't been any unexpected injuries so far. Nonetheless, if a player from the main squad gets injured during practice or during the match, then either of them has to stay back with the squad till the conclusion of India's campaign.

Avesh Khan wasn't added to the main squad as BCCI selectors went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh as three pacers, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked ahead of Shubman Gill for the showpiece event in the USA and West Indies.