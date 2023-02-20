Laureus World Sports Awards: Messi leads all-star nominations, India’s Slum Soccer shortlisted for Sport for Good

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal are heading the nominations for the this year's Laureus World Sports Awards. Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has also made it to the list of nominees for the top prize.

Six Nominees have been selected across seven nominated Laureus categories, with six inspirational programmes also shortlisted for the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

Lionel Messi (football), Kylian Mbappe (football), Rafael Nadal (tennis), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Mondo Duplantis (pole vaulter) and Stephen Curry (basketball) have been nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award (male).

"To be shortlisted again is an achievement in itself, so thank you to my team Oracle Red Bull Racing for the support throughout our Championship winning year, and thank you to the world’s media for nominating me,” Verstappen said on his nomination.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Olympic champion runner), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Olympic champion runner), Alexia Putellas (football), Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing champion) and Iga Świątek (tennis) have been nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

"I would like to thank the world’s sports media for this special nomination. This is my sixth nomination for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and it is a great honor," said Jamaican sprint legend Fraser-Pryce.

LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD

Slum Soccer, a football project aimed at educating and elevating the homeless population in Delhi, has been nominated for the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

The award recognises an individual or organisation who, in the opinion of the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, has made a significant contribution to transforming the lives of children and young people through sport.

“On behalf of my fellow Academy Members, I am delighted to present and congratulate the programmes shortlisted," said Sachin Tendulkar.

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Argentina Men’s Football Team – World Cup winners after a thrilling final against France

England Women’s Football Team – won the European Championships in front of packed crowds at home

France Men’s Rugby Team – ended 12-year wait for Six Nations title with a Grand Slam

Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball – NBA champions for the fourth time in eight years

Real Madrid (Spain) Football – La Liga and Champions League double for the Spanish giants

Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria) – vanquished Mercedes after eight years to claim constructors’ title

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis – won debut Grand Slam title in New York to take World No.1 spot

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria) Athletics – world champion and a new world record over 100m hurdles

Nathan Chen (USA) Figure Skating – Olympic gold with a world record in the short program

Morocco Men's Football Team – first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Tennis – won Wimbledon from No.17 seed, her first Grand Slam title

Scottie Scheffler (USA) Golf – winner at Augusta and joint second at the US Open

