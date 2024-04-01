'Lagaan Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Fans Troll Bangladesh Team As 5 Players Run After Ball In 2nd Test vs SL; Video

5 Bangladesh fielders run behind the ball to prevent the boundary. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite being well behind in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, Bangladesh fielders didn't cease to put full effort on day 3 of the match. With Prabhat Jayasuriya nicking one along the ground through the slip cordon, five fielders chased the ball to prevent it from going to the boundary.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of the innings as Hasan Mahmud delivered a length ball outside off-stump. With Jayasuriya getting a good bit of bat on it, five Bangladesh fielders ran full throttle to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary. As a result, fans trolled them for the same.

Here's how fans have reacted to Bangladesh's fielding effort:

#bcb क्रिकेट ये क्या हो रहा है, कल एक कैच को 3 फील्डरों ने छोड़ा आज 1 गेंद के पीछे 5 फील्डर भाग रहे है, कुछ तो शर्म करो। #bangvssri — abhishek giri (@ImabhiAbhishek) April 1, 2024

That over performing group in every office — Nandhini (@nandhinithinks) April 1, 2024

Bangladesh team is Joke of cricket — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) April 1, 2024

Lagaan ki yaad aa gyi 😂😂 https://t.co/pfvAE3upUR — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) April 1, 2024

Bangladesh need a world-record run-chase to beat Sri Lanka and level series:

Meanwhile, the tourists already hold a 455-run lead in the 2nd Test in Chattogram at the end of day 3. Bangladesh started the day at 55-1 after Sri Lanka piled on a mammoth 531. However, the Tigers collapsed to 178, with only Zakir Hasan managing a half-century. Hasan Mahmud took 4 wickets, but Angelo Mathews stopped the bleeding with an unbeaten 39.

Sri Lanka, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, also won the opening Test in Sylhet comprehensively by 328 runs and are in pole position to take the series 2-0. The ongoing rubber is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.