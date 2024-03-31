 BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: 3 Bangladesh Fielders Juggle And Fail To Take An Easy Catch Of Kamindu Mendis In Slips; Watch
BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: 3 Bangladesh Fielders Juggle And Fail To Take An Easy Catch Of Kamindu Mendis In Slips; Watch

Sri Lanka posted a total of 531 in the first innings on the board after half-centuries Kamindu Mendis (92), Dhananjay de Silva (70) and Dinesh Chandimal (59) on Day 2 of the second Test.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh fielders failed to take an easy catch of Kamindu Mendis despite juggling in slips | Credits: Twitter/Fan Code

In a hilarious turn of events, three Bangladesh fielders positioned at slip failed to take an easy catch of Sri Lanka batter Kamindu Mendis on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittogram on Sunday, March 31.

The incident happened in the 121st over of the Sri Lanka first innings batting when Kamindu Mendis edged the off stump delivery by Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed. The ball went towards skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip but he tossed it up and Shahadat Hossain attempted to take a catch.

Hossain failed to take the catch and the ball went towards Zakir Hasan, who eventually dropped it. Despite three Bangladesh players juggled each other, they failed to take an easy catch in slips. The video of the same went viral on social media.

