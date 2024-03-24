Video: Khaled Ahmed Misses Stumps As He Tries To Run Out Kamindu Mendis At Non-Striker's End In BAN vs SL 1st Test

Khaled Ahmed could not hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing day 3 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Sylhet saw Bangladesh fast bowler Khaled Ahmed make a failed run-out attempt at the non-striker's end. The video went viral on social media as he tried to run out Kamindu Mendis, but the ball comfortably missed the stumps in the process.

The incident occurred in the 63rd over of Sri Lanka's 2nd innings, with only a few minutes to go for lunch. The right-arm pacer ran into bowl but flicked the ball towards the stumps as he saw Mendis outside the crease. Nevertheless, the ball went past the stumps.

🚨 Drama on the field! Khaled Ahmed's attempt to mankad Kamindu Mendis ends in a twist - but no go!



What's your take on this? Fair play or missed opportunity?

.

.#BANvSL #FanCode pic.twitter.com/k0t5hubCQj — FanCode (@FanCode) March 24, 2024

Sri Lanka set Bangladesh an improbable 511 to win the 1st Test:

Meanwhile, the visiting side is currently in the box seat to win the opening Test as they are leading by 510 runs. Sri Lanka found themselves at 57-5 on day 1 of the match, but centuries from captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis propelled their side to 280.

In response, the Sri Lankan pacers demolished the Bangladesh batters for 188, taking all 10 wickets, with Vishwa Fernando leading the pack by taking 4 scalps. De Silva and Mendis struck centuries in the 2nd innings again and shared 100+ partnership as the tourists' innings lasted 110.4 overs.

The current series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.