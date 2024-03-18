Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Mocks Angelo Mathews With 'Broken Helmet' Celebration After Bangladesh Clinch ODI Series vs Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim's 'broken helmet' celebration with Bangladesh players | Credits: Twitter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim mocked Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews with a 'broken helmet' celebration after clinching the ODI series with a four-wicket win in the 3rd ODI in Chittogram on Monday, March 18.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sparked during the ODI World Cup match, where Shakib Al Hassan appealed for time out against Angelo Mathews who failed to take the crease within a stipulated time after helmet was broken. However, Mathews had to return to pavilion after Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal despite his request.

In a viral video, Bangladesh players can be seen assembling for the photoshoot after Najmul Hossain Shanto collected the trophy. , Mushfiqur Rahim mimicked Angelo Mathews' way of showing his broken helmet to the umpire, reminiscent of a moment during the controversial ODI World Cup between two sides last year.

During World Cup - Mathews was timed out vs Bangladesh due to helmet issue.



After the T20I series - Sri Lanka celebrated the win with a timed-out move.



Now after the ODI series - Mushfiqur bought his helmet to celebrate the win.



This is Cinema. 😁👌pic.twitter.com/qgDXgY6FmN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2024

It was an avenge celebration by Bangladesh after Sri Lanka's provocative 'time out' celebration after clinching the T20I series. Sri Lanka players assembled for a group photo and couldn't resist mocking their opponents with their infamous 'timed-out' gesture. Little did they know that the celebration would ignite Bangladesh to doll out a retaliation.

Sri Lanka did a 'timed out' celebration after winning the T20i series Vs Bangladesh.



Bangladesh did a 'broken helmet' celebration after winning the ODI series Vs Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/xOiFfxLVZ2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024

Sri Lanka players seemingly aren't letting go of the incident that took place during the ODI World Cup. Despite Angelo Mathews was genuine with his helmet issue, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hassan wasn't willing to withdraw his time-out appeal against the former Sri Lanka captain.

Since then, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's match has been more of a rivalry due to lasting animosity stemming from the controversial incident during the ODI World Cup last year.