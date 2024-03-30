BAN vs SL, 2nd Test: Bangladesh's Bizarre DRS Review For LBW As Ball Hits Middle Of The Bat; Video

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto signals for a review. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bangladesh cricket team took one of the strangest reviews when they opted for the DRS on day 1 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The video emerged on social media shows the hosts took a review for the ball that was hardly close to the pad to be looked for the 2nd time for Lbw.

The incident occurred in the 44th over of the innings bowled by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Right-handed batter Kusal Mendis stepped down the track and nudged the ball to the off side. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, stationed at slip, consulted the bowler before opting for the Decision Review System (DRS). However, replays indicated that the ball had hit the middle of the bat.

Shanto was all smiles after Bangladesh lost the review.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the two-Test series:

Sri Lanka cricket team are currently leading the two-Test series by 1-0 after registering a 328-run victory over Bangladesh in Sylhet. Sri Lankan pacers, including Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha had vital roles to play in their win as they were the leading wicket-taker for the Island nation in the 1st and 2nd innings, respectively.

Kamindu Mendis and visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva played equally vital hands as they struck centuries in both innings. The ongoing series is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.