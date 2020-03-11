Too fast? After defenders, Kylian Mbappe outruns coronavirus

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been tested negative for coronavirus. This report comes after the 21-year-old missed two training sessions due to sore throat.

The French side will be hoping for Mbappe's pacey recovery as PSG are trailing 2-1 from the first leg of their tie against Borussia Dortmund and will have to be at their best to advance into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Defeat for PSG could mean their fourth successive Champions League exit in the Round-of-16 fixtures.