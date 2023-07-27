Kylian Mbappe Rejects To Meet Al-Hilal Officials After Their World-Record Bid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

According to media reports, France's star footballer or striker has declined to meet with the representatives of Saudi Arabia's soccer team Al-Hilal. The development comes after Al-Hilal made a world-record bid for the youngster, which is a whopping 300 million euro ($332 million). Despite the amount, the 24-year-old has reportedly never considered making a move.

According to reports, a group from Al Hilal wanted to convince Mbappé of the merits of their idea while finishing the acquisition of Brazilian striker Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg. After receiving a £259 million written offer for the player, Mbappé's club Paris Saint-Germain is said to have granted the Saudi Pro League team permission to speak with the France striker for personal matters.

Uncertainty looms over Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain future:

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty looming over Mbappe's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he informed the club about not extending his current deal through to 2025, meaning he could become a free agent next summer.

Nevertheless, PSG has not confirmed that the 24-year-old striker has completely snubbed Al-Hilal's offer.

Real Madrid aims to pouch Kylian Mbappe:

Kylian Mbappe reportedly prefers a transfer to Real Madrid above Premier League clubs, according to a recent report by Football Transfers. The report stated that the 24-year-old attacker has being pursued by both Liverpool and Arsenal.

To obtain the services of the France international, the Gunners have also included talented winger Gabriel Martinelli in a deal. The 2018 World Cup champion reportedly declined both offers because he would rather move to Madrid.

