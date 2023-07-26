Kylian Mbappe To Earn Nearly ₹2000 Per Second If He Agrees ₹6,358 Crore Al Hilal Deal; Here's The Offer Breakdown

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could become the richest footballer in the world, surpassing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, if he signs the deal from Al Hilal and moves to Saudi Arabia this year.

The club has offered the French superstar a world record deal of ₹6,358 crore (700 million Euros) for just one year which is the largest sum offered to any footballer in any part of the world.

Mbappe's contract with PSG ends this season and he has refused to sign an extension at the Paris-based club.

Al Hilal's insane offer has set eyeballs rolling with everybody calculating how much Mbappe would actually earn every hour, minute and second at the club if he signs on the dotted lines.

Mbappe's earning at Al Hilal

Yearly Salary - ₹6,358 Cr

Monthly Salary - ₹528 Cr

Weekly Salary - ₹132 Cr

Daily Salary - ₹17.2 Cr

Per Hour - ₹71.66 Lakh

Per Minute - ₹1.2 Lakh

Per Second - ₹2,000

It is being reported that Al Hilal are willing to spend 700 million Euros in total for the Mbappe deal which includes his transfer fees of 300m Euros and the rest being his wages/salary.

Mbappe likely to join Real Madrid After Al Hilal stint

The 24-year-old is also looking at his long-term future and therefore, he is looking at just a one-year contract so that he can probably make a move to Real Madrid after that as a free agent.

The Spanish giants were leading the race to bag Mbappe's services before Al Hilal swooped in with their mind-boggling offer. Mbappe's family reportedly, wants him to take the deal in Saudi.

In their attempts to keep Mbappe, PSG went as far as offering the player an unprecedented 10-year deal worth a staggering 1 billion euros. Nevertheless, the club also made it clear that if he refuses to accept the new contract, they expect him to leave during the current summer transfer window.

