French Players' Union Threatens Legal Action Against PSG Over Kylian Mbappe's Pre-Season Exclusion

The National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) in France has taken a strong stance against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in light of Kylian Mbappe's potential summer transfer. Mbappe had already made it clear that he would not extend his contract beyond the next summer, prompting PSG to issue him an ultimatum: either sign a new deal or be sold immediately.

Union call for action over PSG treatment

PSG's tactics to pressure Mbappe into making a decision have been met with criticism. They controversially excluded the 24-year-old from their pre-season squad, emphasizing that he must either leave the club or agree to a contract extension. The UNFP has accused PSG of violating French labor laws by subjecting Mbappe to unfavorable working conditions and has threatened legal action.

The union firmly advocates for fair working conditions for football players, including Mbappe, emphasizing that they should be treated with the same respect as any other professional workforce. As the situation unfolds, tensions between PSG and Mbappe escalate, and the possibility of legal consequences hangs over the club.

"The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee - via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example - to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns. So, yes, the UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way."

Transfer fee proving difficult for potential deal

The intrigue surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future has also caught the attention of Saudi Arabian officials, but the player himself is keen on joining his long-term admirers, Real Madrid. Despite rumors of a pre-agreement for a free transfer in 2024, sources from Real Madrid have denied these claims. Nevertheless, the Spanish club is actively strategizing to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, aiming to make it happen within the next year.

However, PSG's high asking price for Mbappe could potentially pose a significant obstacle to Real Madrid's plans during this summer's transfer window. Consequently, Real Madrid is considering a more patient approach, willing to wait until January to begin negotiations for a free transfer in the future.

