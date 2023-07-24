Saudi Club Al Hilal Submits World Record $332 Million Bid For PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal on Monday made an official bid of $332 million for Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. If the French star agrees to the £259m contract then it will make this the biggest deal in football history, surpassing the previous record of £200m which PSG paid to Barcelona for Neymay Jr. in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe, a prominent figure in the transfer market, is likely to depart PSG this summer after the end of his contract.

His refusal to extend his contract has unsettled the club and sparked Real Madrid's interest. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Inter Milan and Barcelona have also shown interest in the 24-year-old World Cup-winner.

Despite the high cost, a transfer fee exceeding USD 150 million could persuade PSG to part ways with their leading goal scorer, who had said earlier that he wants to leave the Paris club for free at the end of the season.

Should he move, Mbappe will have commanded two of the three highest fees paid for a player after joining PSG from Monaco for £166m in 2017.

Al Hilal are one of the clubs owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. They have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea this summer.

