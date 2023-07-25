PSG Accept Al-Hilal's World-Record Transfer Bid For Kylian Mbappe, Down To Player To Accept Personal Terms

The PSG hierarchy was taken aback by Kylian Mbappe's refusal to accept a 12-month contract extension, resulting in his departure from the Ligue 1 side as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. Mbappe, a 24-year-old and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, had until July 1 to agree to the extension before his contract's expiration in 2024. He formally communicated his decision to the board to leave as a free agent after the upcoming season.

Cant lose star striker for free

Mbappe's journey with PSG began in 2017 when he joined the club on loan from Monaco. Later, PSG made his move permanent in a high-profile deal of 145 million euros, with an additional 35 million euros in add-ons, just a year later.

Currently, it appears that Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the French forward, as there are allegations of an agreement being reached between him and the La Liga giants. However, PSG is unwilling to let their star player leave for free and is actively seeking to sell him during the current transfer window.

PSG ready to cash in

A significant offer of 300 million euros from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has reportedly been accepted by PSG for Mbappe. If he chooses to move to the Saudi Pro League, he could potentially earn a staggering 700 million euros for a year before making the switch to Real Madrid next summer.

In their attempts to keep Mbappe, PSG went as far as offering the player an unprecedented 10-year deal worth a staggering 1 billion euros. Nevertheless, the club also made it clear that if he refuses to accept the new contract, they expect him to leave during the current summer transfer window.

One of the key reasons behind Mbappe's decision to leave after the upcoming season is the substantial earnings he is contracted to receive, amounting to nearly 150 million euros in wages and bonuses during his final year with PSG – a financial opportunity he does not want to miss out on.

