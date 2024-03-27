'Kwena Maphaka Looks Younger Than 17': Fans React As MI Pacer Becomes 3rd Youngest IPL Debutant

Kwena Maphaka, the young fast bowling sensation from South Africa, became the third youngest overseas cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Mumbai Indians star was handed his debut cap before the toss and even bowled the first over for the team in Match 8 of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Maphaka, who replaced the injured England pacer Luke Wood in MI's playing XI, rose to fame during the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa last month where he was the most successful bowler with 21 wickets from 6 ODIs.

He was brought on board the MI franchise as a late replacement for injured Sri Lankan cricketer Dilshan Madhushanka ahead of IPL 2024.

At 17 years and 354 days, he is the second youngest player after Rasikh Salam to play for MI in the IPL.

Youngest players for MI in IPL:

17y, 353d - Rasikh Salam vs DC, Mumbai WS, 2019

17y, 354d - Kwena Maphaka vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024

18y, 117d - Saurabh Tiwary vs PBKS, Mohali, 2008

18y, 232d - Manish Pandey vs KKR, Kolkata, 2008

18y, 342d - Dewald Brevis vs KKR, Pune, 2022

He is also the third youngest to feature in the cash-rich league after Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane.

Youngest IPL players:

17y, 11d - Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PBKS vs DC, 2018)

17y, 283d - Sandeep Lamichhane (DC vs RCB, 2018)

17y, 354d - Kwena Maphaka (MI vs SRH, 2024)

18y, 103d - Noor Ahmad (GT vs RR, 2023)

18y, 170d - Mitchell Marsh (Deccan Chargers vs RCB, 2010)

Cricket fans on social media reacted to the South African pacer's debut, with some even saying that he looks younger than his current age.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both teams lost their opening games this season and will look to bounce back and return to winning ways at Uppal. MI have a 12-9 advantage over SRH in head-to-head IPL encounters.

