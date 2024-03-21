IPL 2024: Dilshan Madushanka Ruled Out Due To Hamstring Injury, Mumbai Indians Bring In Kwena Maphaka As His Replacement

Dilshan Madushanka and Kwena Maphaka | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday named uncapped South African medium-pacer Kwena Maphaka as injured Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka's replacement for the upcoming IPL season.

The 23-year-old Lankan pacer suffered a hamstring injury in the just-concluded ODI series in Bangladesh, which the visitors lost 1-2.

Madushanka was roped in by MI during the IPL Auction ahead of the upcoming season for Rs 4.6 crore, having shone during the ODI World Cup last year, claiming 21 wickets in nine meetings.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Maphaka came into the limelight after being adjudged the Player of the Tournament during the U19 World Cup at home this year, scalping 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

Kwena Maphaka - A star in the making

Having played for South Africa A and South Africa Emerging teams since last year, he was roped in by Paarl Royals for SA20 2023-24 but did not get to play a game.

Maphaka's T20 numbers read 13 wickets in nine games at an economy of 6.71, including a four-wicket haul.

"Maphaka already is capable of generating serious pace and has a very mean bouncer that is known to hurry the batters up. He debuted for the South Africa U19 team at 15 & has already played in two U19 World Cups," said MI in a media release.

🚨 Mumbai Indians announce Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/RgJLT42mmK



Maphaka has joined the squad and he has the distinction of being one of the youngest player both domestic and overseas to be a part of the IPL and carrying… pic.twitter.com/rPzJjTPuXx — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2024

"He is capable of touching speeds of 140kph, and his death bowling and yorkers were a standout too at the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

"He will share the dressing room with two of the best bowlers in world cricket – Lasith Malinga, bowling coach and Jasprit Bumrah putting him on a path of learning, development and building on that knowledge." MI plays its IPL 2024 opening match versus last season's runner-up, Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad on March 24 under new skipper Hardik Pandya.