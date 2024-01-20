'Hopefully, I'm Better Than You': South Africa U-19 Star Kwena Maphaka's Message To Jasprit Bumrah On 'I Don't Know' Celebration

Kwena Maphaka and Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Twitter

South Africa U-19 sensational Kwena Maphaka has a small message for Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's following Proteas 31-run win against West Indies at U-19 World Cup 2024 in Potchefstroom on Friday, January 19.

Kwena Maphaka grabbed spotlight with his sensational bowling against West Indies U-19, wherein scalped five wickets to bundle out the opponent for 254 in 40.1 overs. The 19-year-old registered figures of 5/35 at an economy rate of 4.10 in 9.1 overs and deservingly awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

A match-winning spell from the talented Kwena Maphaka 👏



Don't miss out on the searing yorkers in the @aramco POTM highlights 📹#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0m0RhhMR5s — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2024

However, Maphaka's celebration after taking each of his five wickets caught the attention as it resembled the way Jasprit Bumrah would celebrate after taking the wickets, the 'I don't know' celebration with hands wide open.

In a video released by ICC on its Instagram handle, Kwena Maphaka shared how decided to come up with a 'I Don't Know' celebration after taking the wickets. Also, the U-19 star bowler has a message for Bumrah, showing his confidence.

"I actually asked my brother for a celebration to give me just before the World Cup. And he just said 'I have no clue. I don't know'. I said, 'You know what, that sounds good. Let me go with the "I don't know" celebration." Maphaka he said.

"Jasprit you're a great bowler. Hopefully, I am better than you." he added.

After being invited to bat first against West Indies U-19, South Africa posted a total of 285/8 in 50 overs. Dewan Marais was the star performer with the bat for Proteas with 65 off 38 balls at a strike rate of 171.05. However, skipper Juan James (47), David Teeger (44) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (40) made significant contributions to South Africa's total.