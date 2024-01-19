U19 World Cup 2024: PSA Protesters Hold Peaceful Protest Outside Potchefstroom Stadium; Watch

Protesters outside Potchefstroom stadium. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) were spotted outside the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom ahead of the inaugural U19 World Cup match between South Africa and the West Indies on Friday. Ex-captain David Teeger's pro-Israel comments had triggered a row, prompting the PSA to submit a request for peaceful protest.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced Teeger's removal from captaincy over safety concerns at the venue due to his statement to support Israel Army amid the ongoing conflict against Palestine at the Gaza strip. Following clinching the the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony on October 22nd, the 19-year-old commented, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"But more importantly, yes, I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel… So I'd like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora."

The crowd here has been peaceful so far & compliant with law enforcement while cars trickle into the ground ahead of the SA v West Indies U19 World Cup game. pic.twitter.com/oCbHmk4kPX — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) January 19, 2024

Meanwhile, a few fans were outside the venue with some banners, with some cops trying to maintain peace in the environment.

South Africa opt to bat after winning the toss:

Meanwhile, West Indies have opted to field first after winning the toss in Potchefstroom. South Africa, led by their new captain Juan James, have lost 6 wickets, with only Lhuan-de Pretorious, Teeger, and Oliver Whitehead reaching double-figures.

The Proteas finished 7th in the previous edition and will be keen to make a good start to this year's competition.