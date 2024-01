David Teeger. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the 2024 U-19 World Cup set to be hosted by South Africa, Proteas captain David Teeger has been relieved of his duties in the wake of potential protests after his comments supporting the Israel Army amid their ongoing conflict with Israel. Cricket South Africa (CSA) released an official statement regarding the same, saying that Teeger's presence as captain could lead to unrest among both groups' supporters at the venues.

Teeger came under the spotlight in December

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



David Teeger has been relieved of his captaincy in the wake of potential protests and the way it might affect him and the team



The new captain will still be announced pic.twitter.com/36oZ0ckODT — Werner (@Werries_) January 12, 2024

More to come..