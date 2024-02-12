Meet Kwena Maphaka: South African Pacer Who Won Player Of The Tournament At U19 World Cup 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 12, 2024
Kwena Maphaka was adjudged Player of the Tournament at recently concluded U19 World Cup 2024
Maphaka was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 21 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls at an average of 9.71 and an economy rate of 3.81 in 6 matches
Kwena Maphaka's best performance came against Sri Lanka, wherein he registered the figures of 6/21 in 8.2 overs
Kwena Maphaka began playing cricket at the age of 5. At 6, he started to play for his school's U-9 team
At the age of 15, Maphaka played his first U19 World Cup in 2022, where he scalped seven wickets with an economy rate of 5.56 in three matches
At the age of 17, Kwena Maphaka made his first-class debut for South Africa A in an unofficial Test matcha against Sri Lanka in 2023
Young South African pacer made his List A debut for DP World Lions during the Division 2 match in CSA One-Day Cup
Kwena Maphaka's name wasn't heard in the cricketing world until he was shot to fame with his impressive bowling in the recently concluded in U19 World Cup 2024
