Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins equals the record for fastest fifty in IPL history, leads team to victory over Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins slammed a 14-ball half-century to equal the record for fastest fifty in the IPL during their four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association at Pune on April 6, 2022 (Wednesday).

The Australian captain scored an unbeaten 15-ball 56 which included 4x4 and 6x6.

He equalled the record set by KL Rahul (14 balls), Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils in 2018. Venkatesh Iyer too remained not out on 50.

Earlier, opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.

Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

Even co-owner Shahrukh Khan heaped praise on Cummins.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:20 PM IST