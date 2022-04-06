IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma trolled after his poor form continues against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was heavily trolled by fans after he flopped once again during their IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6, 2022 (Wednesday.)

Put into bat by KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Rohit opened the innings with Ishan Kishan but his stay at the crease was short-lived when he departed for 12-ball 3.

After scoring 41 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL opener, the India captain scored 10 (v RR). MI lost both the matches.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration over Rohit’s dismissal as the skipper was expected to anchor the innings in a match that they need to win to stay in the hunt for the Top 4 spot.

Here are some fan reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:35 PM IST