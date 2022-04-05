Watch Video: Here's how Sachin Tendulkar entertains himself when stuck in traffic while travelling for IPL 2022 matches

Cricket icon and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar recently gave his fans a sneak peek into his travels for the matches during the ongoing IPL 2022.

Tendulkar tweeted a video of him while travelling to Pune in a car along with former India wicketkeeper-batsman Kiran More for the Mumbai Indians’ game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on April 6, 2022.

The Master Blaster grooved to the Marathi song, Mi Dolkar Daryacha Raja sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Hriday Mangesh.

“Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win this season having lost their first two matches.

