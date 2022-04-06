Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.

MI have so far looked like anything but IPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games — first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

When

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Where

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

Both the games on this pitch have been won by the team batting first. Batters have found it easy to score runs here and the bowlers will have to do a lot of work to have a chance in this game.

Dream XI team

Keepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:45 AM IST