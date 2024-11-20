 'Koi Jaati Dushmani Hai?': Kuldeep Yadav Expresses Anger Over Abusive Post Targeting Him For India’s 2023 World Cup Defeat
Kuldeep went wicketless in his 10 overs, conceding 56 runs during the final.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: Kuldeep Yadav/ X

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to social media platform X to express his anger over an abusive post that targeted him for India’s 2023 World Cup defeat. The left-arm spinner played a key role in India's unbeaten campaign during the tournament.

However, his performance in the final drew flak from fans on social media with some singling him out for India’s loss. Kuldeep went wicketless in his 10 overs, conceding 56 runs. The left arm spinner had taken 15 wickets in the tournament leading up to the final.

While replying to one of the allegations made by a fan, Kuldeep wrote, “Hanji kis cheez ki dikkat hai apko, itna pyara likhne ke liye paise mile ya koi Jati dus mani hai (Yes, so, what's bothering you so much? Did you get money to write such beautiful words, or do you have a personal hatred for me?),”

The conversation surrounding India's World Cup campaign reignited as fans reflected on what could have been a fairy-tale win at home for Men In Blue in 2023. November 19, 2024, marked the anniversary of the loss Australia defeated India in a one-sided contest while chasing down a modest 241-run target with six wickets left in hand. The Indian players, including both batters and bowlers, faced heavy backlash for their underwhelming display in the high-stakes match

India's performance at the 2023 World Cup

India’s World Cup campaign had been nearly flawless until the final. The Rohit Sharma-led side was widely praised for their dominance across all departments, with Kuldeep playing a pivotal role in the bowling attack. His ability to pick wickets in crucial moments helped India maintain their unbeaten streak and reach the final as firm favourites.

